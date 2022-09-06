Man crashes car on I-94, puts children in other vehicle, then is hit & killed while fleeing scene

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a man died on Monday morning after being hit by a car along I-94. Police said he first crashed his car, put children from the crash into a different vehicle, and then was hit while walking along the road.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on I-94 near Harper.

When police arrived, witnesses said a female passenger had a critical head injury and was taken to the hospital.

Those witnesses also said the vehicle was driving recklessly, ran off the roadway and overturned.

After investigating, MSP said the man put children in a different vehicle and then fled the scene. While they were responding, they discovered a pedestrian crash on the highway near Gratiot, which turned out to be the driver of the vehicle that crashed.

The driver who hit the pedestrian remained on scene, police said, and the female passenger has not yet been identified. The children have not been located and are not hurt, police say.

Anyone with information about the family involved in this investigation or the initial crash is asked to call the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000. 6

