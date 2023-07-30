Man critically shot in attempted robbery, cellphone purchase at Romulus hotel

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Romulus Police Department confirms a man is in critical condition after being shot during a cellphone purchase Sunday at a Romulus hotel.

Police say at approximately 3:47 p.m. Sunday, they were dispatched to a Marriott Hotel located in the 30500 block of Flynn in Romulus after receiving multiple reports that a man had been shot.

Based on details obtained during an initial investigation, police say two men from Delaware traveled to the hotel “to purchase a large quantity of cellphones from private sellers. Arrangements were made to meet at the Marriott Hotel to make the purchase.”

“Once inside a room, the two suspects produced handguns in an apparent robbery attempt. Both Delaware men state they attempted to disarm the suspects. One was successful and the other received a gunshot wound to the arm during the struggle. Both suspects then fled the hotel. The victims went into the lobby and asked for help. The gunshot victim collapsed and medical aid was rendered by hotel staff until police arrived,” Romulus police said in a statement Sunday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Police are looking for two suspects in connection to the incident.

The suspects, police say are described as:

Suspect #1: Black male, short black hair, in his early twenties. Last seen wearing a black Adidas zip up sweatshirt, blue/purple Nike sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Suspect #2: Black male, short black hair, in his early twenties. LSW a blue long sleeve sweatshirt, blue jeans with 2 small rips in the right knee and a large rip/tear in the left knee, black and white tennis shoes, a purple/blue baseball hat carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Romulus Police Department at 734-941-8400.