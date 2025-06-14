Man dead after drive-by shooting in Pontiac, deputies say

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has died after a drive-by shooting in Pontiac on Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Auburn Avenue and Russell Street.

The victim, a 26-year-old man from Auburn Hills, was shot multiple times during the drive-by shooting, Oakland County deputies say. He was shot in the wrist, torso and back.

Deputies were told by witnesses that a male in a gray vehicle fired multiple shots before going west on Auburn Avenue.

The victim had a weak pulse and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives found multiple shell casings on the street.

Deputies say they tracked down the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop within hours in West Bloomfield Township on Middlebelt Road and Long Lake Road. The suspect, a 32-year-old Pontiac man, was arrested without incident and is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

“This senseless and cowardly act of a drive-by shooting has now destroyed multiple lives,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “The victim of this shooting and the perpetrator who should now spend his life behind bars. I am proud of our team that did an amazing job of catching the suspect within hours. I look forward to the justice system holding him fully accountable.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

