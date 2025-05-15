Man dead, two woman hospitalized after Pontiac fatal hit-and-run: suspect on the loose

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — One man is dead and two woman have been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Pontiac late Wednesday night, with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office saying they are still looking for a suspect.

We're told the crash happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of North Saginaw Street and East Huron Street.

Investigators say three people — a 51-year-old Pontiac man and two 29-year-old woman from Elkhart, Indiana — were crossing North Saginaw Street when they were struck by an unknown black vehicle.

Authorities tell us the traffic signal for that street was flashing red when the pedestrians crossed. The driver of that black vehicle — police believe it may be a smaller SUV — made a right turn onto East Huron Street, hit the people, and never stopped.

The man died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Both woman were hospitalized, with one victim being in serious condition.

The Sheriff's Office's Crash Reconstruction unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the office at (248)858-4950.