Man dead, woman hospitalized after drunk driving crash in Rome Township

ROME TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a drunk driving crash in Rome Township on Saturday evening, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers were dispatched to the one-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. yesterday, on US 223 Hwy near Woerner Rd. Officers say the driver of a white Dodge caravan was heading eastbound when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver, a 29-year-old Waldron man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger in the car, a 27-year-old Waldron woman, was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

This area of the highway was closed for several hours for investigation in the crash. Investigators believe that alcohol factored into the incident.

"This incident remains under investigation by the MSP Monroe Post and anyone having information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Kalnbach at 734-242-3500," MSPsaid in a social media post.

