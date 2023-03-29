Man described as fentanyl trafficking kingpin sentenced to 22 years in prison

(WXYZ) — A man described as a “fentanyl trafficking kingpin” has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for leading a large-scale drug organization.

“Fentanyl is now the leading cause of overdose deaths. The number of lives saved by this seizure is inestimable. Our office will hold drug traffickers accountable for exposing our community to dangerous drugs,” stated United States Attorney Dawn Ison in a press release.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, through his organization, trafficked fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine across the U.S.

The DOJ stated there were multiple distribution hubs across the country, including in Novi, Michigan.

Officials say the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 30 kilograms of fentanyl and over half a million dollars in cash from the Novi house.

Investigators were reportedly able to track a UPC code off a PlayStation that was used to deliver drugs. Agents were then able to identify the people who were crossing the country delivering drugs, transporting cash or laundering money.

Officials say McCoy, who previously served ten years in prison for a drug conviction, led the operation and “lived lavishly off the proceeds.”

“The sentencing of Mr. McCoy should serve as a reminder to those who choose to traffic poison in our communities, that they will be held accountable,” stated Orville O. Greene, Special Agent in Charge of Drug Enforcement Administration, Detroit Division, in a press release. “Mr. McCoy, having served a prior term in federal prison, was well aware of the potential consequences of his actions. The DEA will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to target the sources of supply and their drug trafficking networks throughout the state of Michigan and elsewhere.”

