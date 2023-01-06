Man dies after being hit by Amtrak Train in Ypsilanti on Thursday night

Ypsilanti police say a 35-year-old man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train around 8 p.m. Thursday night. It happened in the area of Forest St. and Rice St.

The train was traveling from Chicago to Pontiac, Amtrak said, and it came into contact with the man on the track.

"These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings," Amtrak said in a statement.

Amtrak said no one on the train was injured, and the passengers were transferred to charter buses.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 734-483-9510 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP

