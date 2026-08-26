Man dies after being shot, being found in car crash on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man is dead after police found him with a gunshot wound in a car crash on Detroit's west side, a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department tells us.

Police got a ShotSpotter notification around 3 a.m. in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Wyoming Avenue.

Near that location, officers withnessed a driver college into a utility pole near Allonby Street and Schaefer Highway.

Officers responded to the crash and found the victim in the passenger's seat with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where we're told he succumbed to his injuries.

A 7 News Detroit photographer captured video of multiple bullet holes in the car. DPD says this ongoing investigation, with no arrested reported at this time.