Man dies after being struck by two vehicles in Pontiac hit-and-run; Deputies searching for drivers

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to try to find the drivers connected to a Pontiac hit-and-run that resulted in the death of the victim.

Officials say a 41-year-old Pontiac man, Esteban Cruz Luciano, was crossing Perry Street near Pontiac Road with another person at 4:32 a.m. on New Year’s Day when he was struck by an older model GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe. Luciano was then struck by a second vehicle, believed to be a small pickup truck, like a Dodge Dakota.

Both drivers failed to stop at the scene and continued driving southbound on Perry Street.

The 41-year-old was transported to the hospital, where he later died, officials say.

The sheriff’s office is hoping the public can help them identify the people involved in the hit-and-run. If you have any information regarding the incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to report the information anonymously. There’s a reward of up to $1,000.

