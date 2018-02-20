Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:31AM EST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Man dies after car hits pothole, loses control and crashes
11:19 AM, Feb 20, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say they are investigating after a car allegedly hit a pothole, lost control and crashed, killing a passenger.
According to police, they are now investigating whether or not the driver actually hit a pothole. A 7 Action News crew searching the area could not find a pothole near the corner of McGraw and Martin on the city's west side.
Police say the 22-year-old passenger died in the crash.
The 22-year-old driver of the car was taken to the hospital in temporary serious condition. She has since been released and is now in police custody.
Police are not saying it was a hoax, but that it is under investigation and there could be an update later today.
