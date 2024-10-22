Man dies after motorcycle collides with school bus in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has died after his motorcycle crashed into the side of a school bus in Oak Park on Monday, police said.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. near W. 8 Mile Road and Westhampton Street.

Surveillance video shared with 7 News Detroit shows the moments when the crash happened. We have edited the video to stop before the impact due to the graphic nature.

Video captures moments before motorcycle collides with school bus in Oak Park

The bus driver was the only one inside the bus at the time, the Oak Park Department of Public Safety said.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived. He was taken to the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Michigan State Police is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Lt. Bolten of the Oak Park Investigation Bureau at 248-691-7511.

