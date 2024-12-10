Man dies in drowning on Oakland County Lake

WATERFORD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A Waterford Township man is dead after police say he drowned in an Oakland County lake late Monday evening.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office tells us that a Waterford Township Police found Joselito Estonilo Garcia, 61, under a dock on Maceday Lake. He was found after a 911 call was placed, where the caller said they heard a voice calling for help and someone thrashing in the water just before 10 p.m.

After life-saving measures were performed on the man, Garcia was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning.

Police were initially told that there may have been another person in the water, but no other person was discovered in the Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team's search.

Investigators say that the likely cause of death for Garcia was drowning. If that's the case, it would be the 13th drowning in an Oakland County lake this year. Authorities also believe that alcohol may have been a factor in the drowning.

“This has been an extremely tragic year for drownings in Oakland County,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement on the drowning. “Sadly, many threads are common with drownings and often include alcohol consumption. That is under investigation in this case as well. We urge people to be safe in and around water.”