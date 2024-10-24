Man dies in house fire in Detroit after being trapped, mother not hurt

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man has died after a house caught fire in Detroit on Thursday.

The fire department said it responded to the home on Patton Street near Glenco Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters were told someone was trapped inside the home.

A woman was able to get out of the home without any injuries, officials said. Her 44-year-old son died after firefighters said they had no way to get him out.

The fire has since been put out. Investigators believe the fire started in the basement, though a cause has not yet been released.

