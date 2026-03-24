Man dies in house fire in Kimball Township

KIMBALL TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is dead after a house fire in Kimball Township over the weekend, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office tells us.

We're told that emergency personnel responded to the fire around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at a home in the 5600 block of Flinchbaugh Road. The fire was reported by an an alarm company.

Firefighters got to the scene and determind that one person was inside the home while the fire was ablaze.

While fighting the fire, officials determined that the man, 65, did not survive the fire.

Sheriff Detectives with St. Clair County are now conducting a fire investigation into the incident.