Man dies in rollover crash on The Lodge Freeway after trying to avoid unrelated crash

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 33-year-old man died in a rollover crash on the Lodge Freeway late Monday evening, according to the Michigan State Police.

It happened in the Northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway, near Glendale Avenue just before 10 p.m., with police saying that upon arrival, they found the man trapped inside his vehicle following a rollover crash. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say that there was an unrelated, two-car crash that was partially blocking the left lane of the freeway at the time. One of the drivers involved in that crash was trying to direct traffic away from the involved vehicles.

MSP says that the driver trying to direct traffic saw the 33-year-old driving fast. He proceeded to jump over the wall to get away from the oncoming driver, who crashed his vehicle into the freeway wall and rolled over. No one else was injured in the crash.

“We want to remind drivers to stay in their vehicles and call 911 after a crash.” said F/Lt Mike Shaw on the incident. “If you can move your car out of the travel lanes do so. It will not affect the crash investigation. Do not get out of your car on the freeway.”