Man dies in vehicle crash during police pursuit in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man fleeing police has died in a fatal vehicle crash Tuesday following a three minute police pursuit in the area of 10 Mile and Ryan in Warren.

“Like every police pursuit, this pursuit was closely monitored in real time by patrol supervisors. Traffic was light and the speeds were moderate throughout the entire pursuit which lasted approximately 3 minutes in length. Thankfully, no officers or other motorists were injured during this incident. We are aware of one handgun being located in the vehicle at this point in the investigation. I know that our investigators will be examining the driver’s background to gather more insight into this situation. This driver is dead due to the choice he made to flee from officers. Fleeing the police unfortunately cost this driver his life,” Commissioner Dwyer said.

At approximately 12:09 p.m. Tuesday, two Warren police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2015 Chevy Cruze in the area of Van Dyke and Stephens. When officers approached the vehicle, police say a Black male driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, informed the officers he did not have identification. The driver was then asked to exit the vehicle, but he drove off.

Officers began pursuing the Chevy northbound on Lawrence, south of 10 Mile, in Center Line.

Based on evidence obtained during a preliminary investigation, Dwyer said the driver “drove in the grass/field near Lawrence and 10 Mile before traveling westbound 10 Mile approaching Ryan. At 10 Mile and Ryan, the suspect disregarded a solid red traffic signal for westbound Ryan and struck a Ford-150 and then a Penske Box Truck,” Dwyer said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Dwyer said a handgun was retrieved from the vehicle.

The scene is still active and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

