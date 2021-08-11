Man enters plea in overdose deaths of 3 people in Auburn Hills hotel

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A 21-year-old man faces up to 15 years in prison in the deaths of three people who fatally overdosed in a suburban Detroit hotel room.

Lorenzo Brabo of Lake Orion pleaded guilty Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court to involuntary manslaughter, the Detroit Free Press reported.

He had been charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

Police in Auburn Hills found the bodies of a 17-year-old girl, and two brothers, ages 19 and 18, at the hotel, about 33 miles (53 kilometers) northwest of Detroit in July 2020. All three lived in Rochester Hills.

Authorities have said fentanyl-laced pain relievers were given to the victims.

Brabo had overdosed and was found unconscious in the hotel room. He later was hospitalized.

He will be sentenced in September.

