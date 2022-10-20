Watch Now
News

Actions

Man enters plea in slayings of Detroit-area father, son

OakCountySheriff_20140205120404_640_480.JPG
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Oakland County Sheriff's Office logo
Oakland County Sheriff's Office logo
OakCountySheriff_20140205120404_640_480.JPG
Posted at 2:54 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 14:54:52-04

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the slayings of a father and son in their southeastern Michigan home.

Fadi Zeineh's plea Thursday to second-degree murder charges came days before his trial was scheduled to start Monday in Oakland County Circuit Court, The Oakland Press of Pontiac reported.

First-degree murder charges, which carry a mandatory life sentence, were dismissed. A conviction for second-degree murder carries life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Zeineh's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father, Keith Stamper, 43, were shot in December 2020 in their South Lyon home, northwest of Detroit. Dylan Stamper was pronounced dead at the home. His father died about a month later in a hospital.

Zeineh also pleaded guilty to armed robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anthony Marshall Porter, 28, also is is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the newspaper. Porter's trial is scheduled to start Dec. 8.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!