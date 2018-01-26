Man exposed himself inside metro Detroit Kohl's store, police say

Fair
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Troy Police officer observed a man exposing himself inside Kohl's Department Store on John R. Road.
The suspect left the store and entered a black 2017 Lincoln MKZ, driving away from the area.
Responding officers located the suspect's vehicle parked in the Oakland Mall parking lot near the At Home Store located on W. Fourteen Mile Road.
Officers entered that business and observed the suspect exposing himself in that store, as well.
The suspect, a 36-year-old man from Huntington Woods, was arrested when he exited the store.
