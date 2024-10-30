Man faces weapons, assault charges after allegedly shooting at three people in Macomb Township

MACOMB TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 21-year-old man faces weapons and assault charges after allegedly shooting at three people in Macomb Township over the weekend.

Investigators say these charges revolve around an incident involving shots being fired after an argument at a home in the 46300 block of Gabriell Drive in the early morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Police say that three people drove up to the address, where the man being charged, Kevin Price was. One of the people got into an argument with him before the trio drove away. The trio says they saw Price pull out a gun and load it with ammo before they left. Authorities say that Price proceeded to follow those three people, firing two shots. No one was hit, and the trio was able to drive away.

Price was charged with the counts below in 41A District Court earlier this week. If convicted, he faces up to 29 years in prison.



One Weapons charge, involving shooting from a vehicle, a 10-year felony.

One Malicious Destruction of Personal Property charge, a five-year felony and a fine between $1,000 and $20,000.

Three counts of Assault with a Dangerous weapon, each a four-year felony (12 years total)

Four counts of Weapons felony firearm, a two-year felony

Bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety for Price. The judge required that Price be placed on house arrest with a GPS tether upon release.