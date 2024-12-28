Man facing 19 charges in deadly Oxford shooting on Christmas Eve

A Flint man has been charged with 19 counts related to the shooting in Oxford on Christmas Eve that killed a woman and injured two other people.

Barbara Wolf, 71, was shot and later died from her injuries. Her 38-year-old daughter and a 56-year-old Oxford man were also shot. .

Malik Webb, 29, is charged with:



• One count of felony murder, with carjacking as the underlying felony

Three counts of assault with intent to murder

Three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault)

Carjacking

Carrying a concealed weapon

Weapons – firearm – possession by a prohibited person

Nine counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony – third offense.

Webb allegedly drove his car in a ditch on Ray Rd. and North Oxford Rd. around 6:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

A witness said another vehicle, driven Wolf, pulled behind Webb's vehicle. Wolf's daughter was a passenger. Investigators say Wolf stopped to assist Webb.

Investigators believe Wolf had stopped to assist Webb when he opened fire. All three were taken to the hospital and Barbara later died from her injuries. One person remains in serious condition. The other was treated and released.

According to sheriff's deputies, a 39-year-old Oxford Township woman was at the park-and-ride when Webb placed a gun to her head in a failed attempt to drive off in her car.

Deputies later located Webb and took him into custody and recovered the weapon.

“This vile and disturbing violent act is so heinous on multiple levels and the suspect deserves to be held fully accountable and never see the light of day,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.

Ashley Venneste was driving on Ray Road when she saw a pickup truck pulled off to the side and a car in the ditch. She pulled over to see what she could do to help and nearly paid for it with her life.

“I opened up my car door. I didn’t see anybody and then out of nowhere, this guy came up to me and just put a gun to my head,” Venneste said. “He slammed my head against the van with the gun and I locked eyes with him. And he looked at the gun and I stepped back and told the car in front of me to call the cops and (he) just started shooting — he shot like three rounds.”

“All I heard was screaming and shooting,” Venneste said. “And that point, I ran out into the middle of the road and that car that was stopped, come to find out it was one of my best friends’ daughters. I don’t know what would’ve happened if he came up on her instead of me.”

