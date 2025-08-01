Man facing charges in fatal shooting of 13-year-old sister in Canton

(WXYZ) — A 23-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of his 13-year-old sister in Canton.

Jay-Veon McKinney is charged with the following: Involuntary Manslaughter, Felony Firearm and Careless Discharge Causing Death.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, McKinney was playing with two pistols and “grossly negligent” in handling the firearm in front of his two younger sisters when one of the guns discharged.

According to officials, police were called to an apartment in the 8300 block of Honey Lane in Canton on July 29 and found the 13-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“The alleged actions of this defendant were dangerous and criminal. Overwhelmingly, most people do not want their loved ones to lose their lives. Their actions can make that a reality. We will keep pushing this message because this child’s death was completely preventable,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

McKinney’s arraignment is expected to happen on Friday.

