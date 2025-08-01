Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Man facing charges in fatal shooting of 13-year-old sister in Canton

'The alleged actions of this defendant were dangerous and criminal.'
Canton police say a 13-year-old girl has been killed in a fatal shooting at the Ridgeline Apartments, which are off of Joy Road and Honeytree Blvd.
13-year-old killed in shooting at Canton apartment complex
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — A 23-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of his 13-year-old sister in Canton.

Related Report: 13-year-old girl shot and killed in Canton

13-year-old girl shot and killed in Canton

Jay-Veon McKinney is charged with the following: Involuntary Manslaughter, Felony Firearm and Careless Discharge Causing Death.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, McKinney was playing with two pistols and “grossly negligent” in handling the firearm in front of his two younger sisters when one of the guns discharged.

According to officials, police were called to an apartment in the 8300 block of Honey Lane in Canton on July 29 and found the 13-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“The alleged actions of this defendant were dangerous and criminal. Overwhelmingly, most people do not want their loved ones to lose their lives. Their actions can make that a reality. We will keep pushing this message because this child’s death was completely preventable,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

McKinney’s arraignment is expected to happen on Friday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 7 News Detroit This Morning!