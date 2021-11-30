Man facing murder charges in Warren death of 34-year-old girlfriend

(WXYZ) — Warren police say they have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection to the murder of his 34-year-old girlfriend on November 29.

Police say they were called to the 13000 block of Julius in the City of Warren and discovered the body of Amanda Harvey with reported signs of visible assault.

Erik Fry, Harvey's boyfriend, was arrested at the scene and is facing a charge of 1st Degree Homicide, according to Warren police.

“This entire incident is tragically regrettable. I am appreciative for the hard work of the men and women of this police department and the fact this dangerous individual is in custody and no longer posing a threat to the citizens of Warren," said Police Commissioner William Dwyer in a press release.

