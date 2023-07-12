Watch Now
News

Actions

Man falls off Ambassador Bridge, into Detroit River and is expected to survive

Detroit Skyline and Ambassador Bridge May 2023 updated photo.jpeg
WXYZ
Detroit Skyline and Ambassador Bridge May 2023 updated photo.jpeg
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 17:43:15-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was hospitalized after falling off the Ambassador Bridge and into the Detroit River Wednesday evening.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the incident, but the Detroit Fire Department said the man works with JW Westcott Co.

The Detroit Police Department got to the scene quickly, officials said. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

7 Action News is working to learn more information and will provide additional details as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV