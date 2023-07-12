Man falls off Ambassador Bridge, into Detroit River and is expected to survive

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was hospitalized after falling off the Ambassador Bridge and into the Detroit River Wednesday evening.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the incident, but the Detroit Fire Department said the man works with JW Westcott Co.

The Detroit Police Department got to the scene quickly, officials said. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

7 Action News is working to learn more information and will provide additional details as they come into our newsroom.