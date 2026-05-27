Man fatally shoots himself as Detroit police raid home, second suspect being sought

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A suspect shot and killed himself on Wednesday as Detroit police were executing a search warrant in connection with a shooting from over the weekend.

The incident with the suspect and police happened just after 2 p.m. at a house in a neighborhood on Moross Road near Lansdowne Street.

Initially, police believed one of the officers fatally shot the suspect. After reviewing body camera video, investigators learned the 20-year-old suspect shot and killed himself when officers breached the bedroom he was in.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report before police clarified the officer did not fatally shoot the suspect:

Officer shoots, kills man in Detroit after he opened fire on officers, police say

An officer fired a shot after the officer believed the suspect was aiming a gun at police, officials said. Evidence technicians are looking into where the officer’s shot landed, but the preliminary investigation shows the suspect was not hit by the second bullet.

Detroit police are still actively looking for a 17-year-old they consider armed and dangerous. The teen is believed to be the 20-year-old man’s brother.

Police say the two had a beef with someone and fired shots into a home on Waltham Street on Saturday.

The search warrant on Wednesday was executed at the suspects’ mother’s home. Once officers got inside the home on Moross on Wednesday, they say they found two women and a child. According to police, they had those three leave the house before they attempted to open a locked bedroom. That’s when the suspect took his own life and the officer fired the shot.

Police are identifying the 17-year-old suspect as Demarco Ballard.

One woman who lives nearby the home on Moross told me she’s not surprised to hear this type of incident happened in her neighborhood.

"There's always something happening in this area every time it gets hot," Charita Rhodes said.

If you see Ballard, police say, do not approach him and call 911.

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.