Man fatally shot at Detroit gas station, suspect being sought

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed at a gas station Thursday evening in Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the BP gas station on Woodward Avenue and 7 Mile Road.

Detroit police say two men had an altercation and one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The suspect took off from the scene and has not been found as of Thursday night, police said. A description of the suspect has not yet been provided.

Anyone with information should call Detroit police's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

