Source: Salvation Army bell ringer fatally shot inside Kroger store in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who was working as a Salvation Army bell ringer was shot and killed inside a Kroger store in Westland Thursday evening, according to a source.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. at the store on Ford Road near Central City Parkway.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

The suspect is a teenage boy, Westland Mayor Kevin Coleman confirmed. Additional information about the suspect was not immediately available, including if he is in custody.

The Salvation Army released the following statement:

“The Salvation Army is profoundly heartbroken by the tragic incident that took place tonight at the Kroger in Westland. We lift up in prayer all who are affected, especially the individual involved, their loved ones and the Westland community. We are working closely with the Westland Police Department as they investigate the situation.”



- Lt. Col. Steve Merritt, divisional commander for The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division

Police are investigating.

