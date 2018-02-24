Man fatally shot on street in Dearborn, suspect in police custody

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man was fatally shot in the area of Whittington and Canterbury in Dearborn on Friday evening, police say.

The 37-year-old Dearborn resident was discovered in the street. Emergency personnel immediately responded and provided care, but the victim died as a result of the injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

"Crimes of this magnitude are extremely rare in the City of Dearborn and the loss of life in this incident is profoundly tragic," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and we are committed to utilizing every resource at our disposal to bring the person responsible to justice."

Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.