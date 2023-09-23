Man fatally struck Saturday on SB Southfield Freeway at I-96, police seeking suspect

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was killed Saturday morning while assisting his girlfriend after a crash on the Southfield Freeway.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to the southbound lane of the Southfield Freeway at I-96 Saturday at approximately 6:10 a.m. after receiving calls about a rollover crash with CPR in progress.

Based on details obtained during the preliminary investigation, police say there was an initial crash between a Jeep and a Chevy Malibu. The boyfriend of the Jeep's driver arrived at the scene shortly following the crash.

Police say the man parked his Dodge Charger in the right lane behind the crash site.

While walking in the traffic lane to get to the Jeep, MSP says the boyfriend was struck by a red single cab pickup truck who then struck the Jeep.

The red pickup truck driver fled the scene after being picked up by an unknown person. Police are currently looking for the driver of the pick up truck who was described as a black female with braids.

Multiple Traffic Crashes:

9/23 at 6:10 AM

Location:

S M 39 near I 96

Synopsis:

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls of a rollover crash with CPR in progress. 1/ pic.twitter.com/R3qJYn5sD5 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) September 23, 2023

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to call us or Crime Stoppers.” stated F/Lt Mike Shaw. “We are also reminding drivers to not drive impaired and if you are involved in a traffic crash to stay in your vehicle. It is not safe to walk on the freeway.”

The boyfriend of the the driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. MSP says the driver of the Jeep may have been impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

