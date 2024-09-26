Man featured as Detroit's Most Wanted in 2019 is arrested near Seattle

A man featured as one of Detroit's Most Wanted on 7 News Detroit back in 2019 has been arrested in Washington State.

Cory Alan Olson, a fugitive sex offender, was arrested in Burien, Washington – between Seattle and Tacoma – by a King County sheriff's detective, according to Fox 13 Seattle.

Olson had previously served prison time for sexual conduct involving a child, fleeing and eluding, and injuring a police officer. He had several felony convictions and cut his tether and took off.

In 1992, he was convicted of escaping prison when he walked away from the Michigan Department of Corrections and had other convictions.

While on the run, police say Olson pretended to be a teenager, gave a young girl alcohol, and sexually assaulted her.

He was paroled in 2017, but a new warrant was issued in Chesterfield Township on new charges of criminal sexual conduct, allegedly sexually assaulting a person with special needs.

According to Fox 13, Olson used various aliases while living in Washington, and police had been tracking him for weeks.

"After about a week of looking through 10 plus addresses, years of records, I couldn't figure out who this guy was, and that was a hint, because usually I can figure it out," Detective Riley Myklebust told Fox 13.

He was allegedly using a fake name belonging to a man in Kansas who had his identity compromised.

Officials are now making sure he didn't have any victims in Washington. Fox 13 says he was known to frequent karaoke bars and presented himself as a military man and a wealthy investor, targeting women with teen daughters.

According to Fox 13, he was in Issaquah, Downtown Seattle, Puyallup and Olympia, and used several names like Josiah, Payton and Nikko, with last names Arb or Cadaa. He also used social media accounts under the name Cadaabug and Caadabug and may have contacted minors on Snapchat.