Man found dead in vehicle on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 33-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle on Detroit's west side early Friday morning.
Around 1:37 a.m., a woman told police two men entered her boyfriend's vehicle and shot him. The two men then ran away.
Police say the man had a gunshot wound in the head. A medic unit arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.
