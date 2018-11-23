Man found dead in vehicle on Detroit's west side

9:12 AM, Nov 23, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 33-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle on Detroit's west side early Friday morning.

Around 1:37 a.m., a woman told police two men entered her boyfriend's vehicle and shot him. The two men then ran away.

Police say the man had a gunshot wound in the head. A medic unit arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

 

