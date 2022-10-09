DPD: Woman, man found fatally shot on Detroit's westside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched early Sunday morning for reports of a deceased person.

An adult female was discovered inside a GMC Envoy Sunday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the area of Wadsworth and Meyers on Detroit’s westside.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

DPD says an adult male was also found fatally shot nearby in the 11700 block of Manor on the city's westside.

Police are currently investigating the incidents.

No further information is known at this time.