Man found guilty in murder of well-known metro Detroit stylist Bashar Kallabat

(WXYZ) — A Detroit man was convicted of murder in the 2020 killing of renowned metro Detroit hair stylist Bashar Kallabat.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 24-year-old Jimmy Pickett was found guilty of second-degree murder on Tuesday.

On Feb. 11, 2020, prosecutors said Pickett allegedly entered Kallabat's room at a motel on E. 8 Mile in Detroit and killed him, took his personal property and left.

Police were called to the motel and found Kallabat dead from blunt force trauma.

At the time, police said Kallabat met the suspect through a dating app and that he paid a rideshare service to drive the suspect to the motel.

Kallabat was well known for his creativity in the hair industry and he's been featured in articles in Vogue and Allure.

Pickett is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13 on the charge, which carries a penalty of life in prison without parole.