Man found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in deadly Livonia stabbing

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man who admitted to fatally stabbing another man in Livonia has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter but acquitted of the more serious charge of second-degree murder.

A jury deliberated for just over an hour before reaching its verdict in the case against Spencer Krusell.

Watch the report by Tony Geftos in the video player below:

Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in deadly Livonia stabbing

Krusell took the stand in his own defense before deliberations began, telling jurors that he stabbed Nicholas Hatcher because he feared for his life.

“I was backing up. I backed up multiple times. Multiple times,” Krusell testified. “I kept backing up. I didn’t even punch him one time, and I felt like that was my last resort to get him to stop attacking me.”

Felisha Hatcher Nicholos Hatcher, 34, of Detroit, was stabbed to death in Livonia during an altercation on May 28, 2026

Krusell was with another man who pleaded guilty to stealing Hatcher’s book bag from a plasma donation center in Livonia. Police said Hatcher followed the men and confronted them.

Defense attorney Charles Longstreet II argued that Hatcher began throwing punches and asked jurors to consider whether Krusell’s use of force was necessary at the time.

Tony Geftos Spencer Krusell takes the stand in his own defense

Prosecuting attorney Sara Bonomo acknowledged that Hatcher approached the men, threatened them and punched them, but focused the jury’s attention on whether Hatcher was using deadly force.

During questioning, Krusell testified that he aimed low when he used the knife and denied intentionally stabbing Hatcher in the heart.

“I was in fear for my life, and I didn’t aim for his heart, for one,” Krusell said.

Krusell also directly addressed the jury.

“That was truly not my intentions for Nicholos Hatcher to die, and I really am sorry,” he testified.

Tony Geftos Felisha Hatcher tells reporters "No one won today," after the trial of Krusell ended with a not guilty verdict for 2nd Degree Murder and a guilty verdict to the lesser charge of Manslaughter.

The jury found Krusell not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter.

Hatcher’s mother, Felisha Hatcher, said the verdict gives her an opportunity to begin healing.

“No one won today. No one won,” she said after the verdict. “We got something. We got something. So, I’m glad that I’ll be able to start my healing process. This is coming to a close.”

Krusell is scheduled to return to court for sentencing Dec. 11.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

