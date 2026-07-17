Man found shot & killed inside vehicle outside of Oak Park music studio

One person was shot and killed inside a vehicle outside of a music studio in Oak Park early Friday morning.

According to the Oak Park Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched to 21301 Meyers Rd., between 8 Mile and 9 Mile, for a report of suspected gun shots.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man inside a vehicle dead. No other injuries were reported.

Right now, police say there aren't additional details available. Police are still investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Beasley at 248-691-7515