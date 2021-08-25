Man gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions has been sentenced to just over six years in prison for planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Ty Garbin apologized and was sentenced Wednesday. Garbin admitted his role in the alleged scheme weeks after being arrested last fall. He is among six men charged in federal court but the only one who has pleaded guilty.

Garbin says they trained at his property near Luther, Michigan, constructing a "shoot house" to resemble Whitmer's vacation home and "assaulting it with firearms." The government noted Garbin's "exceptional" cooperation and asked the judge to give him credit for helping investigators reinforce their case against his co-defendants. He's likely to testify at any trial.

Garbin will also be under three years of supervision after release, is ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and $2,500 fine.