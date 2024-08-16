Man gets life in prison for kidnapping & murder of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith

The man charged with kidnapping a 2-year-old Lansing and murdering her was sentenced to life in prison on Friday..

Rashad Trice, 27, pled guilty last month to one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for the kidnapping and murder of Wynter Cole-Smith and the assault of her mother.

The Detroit man kidnapped Wynter in July 2023 and was arrested in St. Clair Shores a day later. After a statewide search, her body was found in an alley on Detroit's east side a few days later.

Trice sexually assaulted and stabbed his former girlfriend before he kidnapped her daughter, Wynter. The AG's office took over the case after an agreement with Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido, and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to consolidate the charges into one prosecution.

“Nothing can bring Wynter back, but I hope knowing that Mr. Trice will spend the rest of his life behind bars, without the need for a lengthy trial, offers some solace to her loved ones,” Nessel said. “Thanks to the tireless work of law enforcement and prosecutors in my office, the man responsible for these horrific acts will never again endanger our communities.”

Earlier this year, Trice pled guilty to a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death and will be sentenced for it on July 19. He faces a mandatory life sentence.

