Man hospitalized after being shot at Detroit car wash in dispute over girl

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot several times at a Detroit car wash in a dispute over a girl, police say.

WATCH CHOPPER VIDEO OF THE SCENE & THE IMPROMPTU PRESS CONFERENCE WITH POLICE

Shooting reported at Detroit car wash

VIDEO: DPD speaks after shooting at car wash

According to Commander Dietrich Lever with the 8th Precinct, an officer was alerted to a shooting at a car wash in the 18000 block of Grand River Avenue, on the city's west side. Witnesses flagged down the officer, police say.

We're told the suspect came up to the victim's car at the car wash. The two exchanged words before a physical dispute ensued. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the suspect several times, police say. We're told the suspect and victim knew each other.

The suspect then fled the scene in a silver vehicle with a black panel. Police later found the vehicle and took the suspect into custody.

The victim remains hospitalized, and police say he was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The suspect also shot himself in the hand during the dispute.