Man hospitalized after being shot in Monroe with his kids in the vehicle

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was hospitalized in Monroe on Monday night after he was shot inside his vehicle, with his kids in the back seat at the time of the shooting, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 9, for a reports of a man who had been shot inside his vehicle.

Investigators say that the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between the victim and the driver of a silver SUV in the same area. The victim told police that when he tried to confront the driver in the silver SUV, two men approached his vehicles and one of the men shot him.

The suspects all fled the scene in the silver SUV.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery. His two kids, ages 14 and 11, were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.

All three suspects were taken into custody after officers in Adrian spotted the vehicle. Three handguns were found in the SUV when the men were arrested.

We're told that there is no threat to the public at this time. Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Aaron Oetjens at (734) 243-7516 or Detective Adam Zimmerman at (734) 243-7509.