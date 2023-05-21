Man hospitalized after chase, shooting in Dearborn Saturday

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Dearborn Police Department is investigating a shooting and car chase that happened Saturday evening involving a two men.

Saturday evening, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Dearborn police were dispatched to the area of Notre Dame and Bailey, west of Telegraph, after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting.

Police say the suspect chased the victim (both in vehicles) from Inkster to Dearborn and the incident may have stemmed from an argument.

During the chase, police say the the victim jumped out of his vehicle and started running before he was shot by the suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dearborn police want the public to know this incident was not a drive-by shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Dearborn Police Department at (313-943-2241) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.