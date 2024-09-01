Man hospitalized after early morning Ann Arbor shooting

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Ypsilanti man was hospitalized and is currently in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Ann Arbor early this morning.

The incident happened around 3:00 a.m. in the area of Maynard Street & E William Street.

Police said in a statement released on X that the rushed the 23-year-old man to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

"(The suspect) is described as a black male in his 20s who was wearing a white shirt and black pants at the time of the incident," police said in the statement. "The incident is not believed to be random. A motive for the shooting is currently under investigation."

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact AAPD at 734.794.6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org