Man impersonating cop charged after trying to pull over off-duty officer, deputies say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man from Macomb County who authorities say was impersonating a public officer has been charged after they say he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an off-duty police officer.

Christian Katan Mansoor, 18, was arraigned Wednesday in Rochester Hills with a misdemeanor charge of impersonating an officer.

The incident happened Monday around 11 p.m. in Rochester Hills near M-59 and Crooks Road.

An off-duty Waterford police officer reported that someone driving a silver BMW with flashing red and blue lights pulled up behind her car trying to conduct a traffic stop.

The BMW then passed her near Dequindre and Hamlin roads. The off-duty officer followed the BMW to confront Mansoor, who was driving, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the officer identified herself as a police officer and asked Mansoor for his identification. He told her he was a police officer working at the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct.

He said he was going back to his car to get his identification but drove away. The off-duty officer followed him to a trailer park in Shelby Township but lost the vehicle, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded.

Deputies later found the car and Mansoor as he was switching license plates from the car to another BMW he owned.

After a short chase on foot, deputies said Mansoor was arrested. He was released on $5,000 personal bond.

Anyone who may have encountered Mansoor during an attempted traffic stop should call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4951.

