Man in critical condition after shooting outside Detroit funeral home

Posted at 7:54 PM, May 31, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times outside a funeral home in Detroit Wednesday evening, police said.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Home on Rosa Parks Boulevard near Glendale Avenue.

Details about what led up to the shooting are unclear at this time but according to the funeral home’s website, a visitation service was scheduled during the time of the incident.

The victim is a 32-year-old man, the Detroit Police Department said.

Suspect information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WXYZ.com as we work to learn more.

