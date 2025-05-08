Man in custody after animal rescuer robbed at gunpoint in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man is in custody awaiting charges after allegedly robbing an animal rescuer at gunpoint while she was performing outreach work in Detroit.

The incident occurred Wednesday on the city's east side near 6 Mile Road and Conant, where Beata Ognowska was helping a family by tending to their dogs.

"I was just doing my thing and then I'm hearing 'give me your keys,'" Ognowska said. "I ask why, and I see the gun in my face."

"It's a really scary moment. I was never expecting that. I'm just shocked and I'm glad I'm alive."

Surveillance video captured the suspect riding a bike on Minnesota Avenue before approaching Ognowska in the backyard of a home on Charest Street.

After taking Ognowska's keys, the man loaded his bike into her 2019 GMC Acadia and drove away with several hundred dollars’ worth of supplies and pet food inside.

A K-9 unit canvassing the neighborhood spotted the suspect in Ognowska's SUV, leading to a police pursuit.

The chase ended at Freeland and Keeler streets when the stolen vehicle hit a Detroit police squad car. A woman inside the SUV was arrested immediately, but the male suspect fled on foot.

In what Ognowska later described as "poetic justice," a Michigan State Police K-9 named Abe tracked down and detained the suspect.

"I would really love to meet that dog," Ognowska said.

The police dog also located two firearms the suspect tossed while fleeing police.

Residents from the neighborhood where the robbery occurred expressed outrage over the incident.

"The lady comes constantly and just puts in different food for the stray dogs, stray cats. I thought it was utterly commendable that somebody takes their time out their day just to come to the community to help," said Lynell Drake, a local resident.

"It's really no excuse for it. He (suspect) deserves whatever they give him."

The man and woman in custody are expected to face charges for armed robbery and fleeing and eluding police.

Despite the traumatic experience, Ognowska remains committed to her animal rescue work. She is now advising dog owners to consider keeping their dogs untethered, so they might provide protection when someone approaches with harmful intent.

