Man in 'Hollywood-esque' masks gets prison for casino thefts

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man who wore realistic masks while robbing $125,000 from cash kiosks in casinos has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

RELATED: Man used prosthetic face disguise to steal thousands from MGM Grand Detroit

Prosecutors say John Colletti of Harper Woods pulled off an elaborate scheme while wearing "Hollywood-esque disguises." Colletti admits that he obtained personal information from people who had accounts with Global Payments Gaming Systems.

He had false IDs made overseas and then withdrew money from kiosks at casinos while wearing prosthetic masks. Colletti was sentenced in federal court in Detroit, three months after pleading guilty to wire fraud and identity theft.