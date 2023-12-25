Man critically injured in Christmas morning shooting in Warren

A man is in critical condition following a shooting Monday in Warren, police say.

Commissioner William Dwyer says the shooting occurred December 25 at approximately 10:20 a.m. in the area of 9 Mile and Hoover Roads in Warren.

“This incident does not appear to be a random incident. Although still early on, it appears that all persons involved were acquaintances to each other. This is an active investigation with investigators processing evidence and speaking with witnesses. We hope to have more complete information regarding this unfortunate incident in the near future,” Dwyer said.

According to details revealed in a preliminary investigation, Warren police and fire units responded Monday to a residential area in Warren following reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, officers and fire personnel found a 23-year-old male who had been shot during an argument with other people at the residence.

Police say a possible suspect then fled the scene after the shooting in an unknown direction.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Dwyer confirms there is currently no active threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

