DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 51-year-old man is dead following a quadruple shooting in Detroit.

A 6-year-old boy, a man in his 20s, and a man in his 30s were also injured in the shooting. They are all listed in stable condition after being privately conveyed to the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. when someone in a black Infiniti SUV opened fire on the four victims.

