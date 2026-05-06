Driver killed after crashing truck into Canton building

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A driver is dead after the Canton Police Department tells us he crashed a truck into a building. A child was also reportedly injured in that crash.

We're told the crash happened just after 7 a.m. near Sheldon Road and Sheldon Center. Video from Chopper 7 shows that the truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Chopper 7 video shows aftermath of deadly car into building in Canton

Chopper 7 video shows aftermath of deadly car into building in Canton

The driver, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say that the child was taken to the hospital as a precaution; we're told they are injured, but in stable condition.

Canton Police's Accident Investigation team is looking into the incident. Sheldon Road was closed in both directions on Wednesday morning, between Arlington Road and Sheldon Center, to investigate the incident.