Man killed in 'vicious' and 'random' carjacking at Detroit gas station; suspect in custody

DETROIT'S WEST SIDE (WXYZ) — A man was assaulted and killed on Detroit's west side after police say he was beaten and run over with his own vehicle at a gas station.

911 received the call about an alleged fatal assault just after 4:30 a.m.

Investigators say that the victim entered into the conveinence store, and when they did, a suspect snuck into their Jeep.

When the victim returned, we're told that the suspect got out of the Jeep and assaulted the victim before re-entering the car and running over the victim repeatedly.

"This was a deliberate attempt," said Detroit Police Captain Marcus Thirlkill, who said that the attack appears to be random.

Watch the full press conference with Captain Thirlkill below

Detroit police officials speak on deadly carjacking

The victim was pronounced dead when police arrived at the scene.

Police say that the suspect fled the scene in the victim's jeep. After a brief pursuit by Michigan State Police and the Dearborn Police Department, the suspect was ultimately taken into custody.

With information being considered preliminary in the hours after the incident, police did not provide more details on the victim or the suspect.

This is a developing story; stay with 7 News Detroit, as we will report on air and online as we learn more.

