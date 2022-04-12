Man missing since February found dead, Detroit police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police said a man who had been missing since February was found dead.

John Smith, 57, was last seen Feb. 8 around 11 a.m. leaving his mother’s home on Rosemary Street near Park Drive, according to police.

They say Smith went to his girlfriend’s house, the couple argued and he left the home. He did not return home and had not been seen since then.

Family members were concerned because Smith would take medicine due to a closed head injury in 2021.

On Tuesday, police said Smith was found dead in an abandoned building. Foul play is not suspected, investigators said.

Additional details about the incident are unclear at this time.

